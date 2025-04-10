Rivers State Sole Administrator Expresses Confidence  With Available  Information On Development Challenges

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, says he has continued to collate useful information and physically assessed existing infrastructure to enable him properly articulate the measure of intervention that will be implemented.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas made the remark shortly after assessing the level of vandalisation of structures at the Council Secretariats of Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas on Saturday.

Also inspected are infrastructure within Rumueche Community General Hospital in Emohua that have been vandalised completely and the premises overgrown with weeds, and the Isiokpo Zonal Hospital that is also affected by uncontrolled plant growth.

The Vice Admiral explained that he had got briefs from the permanent secretaries of the various ministries and decided to effectively collaborate with them to see what exists in reality by visiting sites of ongoing projects, including vandalised infrastructure.

The Administrator said: “We have a lot of projects that are ongoing, which we had the opportunity of looking at. You can also recall that there are some challenges that, over the past months, have cropped up. I also needed to see firsthand what the state of affairs are.

“Having gone out, I think I will now go back and see how best we can address the challenges, while we continue to encourage the contractors that are handling the projects to make sure that they keep to the terms of the contract.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas emphasized the importance of peace and collaboration as vital to achieving progress, fostering a stable and prosperous state. “A peaceful state brings prosperity to all of us. Not just those from within the state, but Nigeria, and I think we all have to work together to make sure that we make the state a place we love to be,” he added.