Communique Issued By PDP Governors’ Forum After Its 2025/4th Meeting Held In Ibadan On Monday, April 15, 2025

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) held its 2025/4th Meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, and resolved the following;

Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of political parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, the PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027. The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy National Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone and NEC respectively at its next meeting. The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy hence the decision of approaching the Supreme Court to give a clear cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state.The Forum restates its solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end. The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country, as evidenced in parts of the country especially Borno, Plateau, Katsina and Edo States. The Forum calls for review and reordering of priorities and strategies including adopting a bottom up template that guarantees the sub-nationals to constitute an effective line of defence against security breaches. While raising the concerns above, we condemn the recent attacks in Plateau State, and commiserate with the government and people of the state especially those who lost their lives and properties during this unfortunate mishap.

5. The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.