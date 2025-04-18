Women March In Support Of Emergency Rule

Some women in Rivers State turned out on Monday, in a peaceful march, in support of the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Rivers State which according to them has restored law and order, and forestalled a breakdown of peace in the State.

They carried placards with different inscriptions such as “We Want Peace Not Fubara”, “Rivers State Deserves Peace Not Fubara”, amongst several others, as they marched peacefully on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

According to the Spokesperson for the group, Hon. Inime Aguma, a former Commissioner For Social Welfare who served during Nyesom Wike administration, said we came out today to show to Nigerians, and indeed the entire world that Rivers women are grateful and thankful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for what she described as “the swift and timely intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State which has restored law and order in the State, and forestalled a breakdown of peace in Rivers State”.

“We’re out to show our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our solidarity for the Rivers State Government under the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibak-Ete Ibas (Rtd)”.

“As a matter of fact, we as women, wives, and homebuilders in Rivers State have every reason to be grateful and thankful to Mr President”.

“As always, we and our children would have been the major casualties and victims of the looming danger which characterised our daily lives with the threats of violence and wide scale destruction under the suspended government of former Governor Siminalayi Fubara “.

“The situation was already a ticking time bomb before the proactive steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which saved the situation, and prevented what would have been a catastrophic situation”.

“We’re out here today in solidarity with the Rivers State Government under the capable and experienced leadership of the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibak-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and to assure him that Rivers women are solidly behind the government “, she said.

Speaking further, Hon. Inime Aguma said, “We witnessed everything that happened here which led to the political crisis in Rivers State.”.

“We lived in fear of the unknown from morning till night everyday under the suspended government in Rivers State”. “With everything that has happened, we strongly believe that it is important for us as women, and as Rivers citizens with a major stake in the government and governance of Rivers State, to know what we need to know”.