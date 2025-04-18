FCE(T), Omoku Matriculates 1,285 Fresh Students For 2024/2025 Academic Year, Commences Dual Mandate Programme

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State which is affiliated to a, University of Nsukka, (UNN) and the University of UYO (UNIYO) admitted a total of 1,285 fresh students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Provost of the College, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri, who announced this while addressing the students combined matriculation ceremony on Thursday 10th April, 2025 hinted that this session witnessed the highest number of degree students admitted by the college since it started running degree programmes over the last ten (10) years.

According to him, breakdown of the matriculants are” 678 Degree Students in affiliation with the UNN, 527 degree students in affiliation with the UNIUYO, 70 NCE Students and 10 Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) Students totaling 1,285 new intake.

The Provost also disclosed that the College has commenced dual mandate Programme which was signed into law in 2023 by President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The fresh Students admitted in the NCE Programme will acquire NCE Certificate at the end of three years and proceed for Bachelor of Education Degree (B. ED).

Hinting that plans are on top gear to convert the College to a Federal University of Education as it has all it takes to be a full- fledged University as it has a serene environment, state of the arts lecture halls, laboratories, and workshops for learning with qualified teaching and non-teaching staff thereby making the institution a destination point for learning.

He used the Ceremony to reel out some of his achievements in the last one year, such as movement of the students (Males and Females) from Campus I to the NDDC hostels in Campus II, movement of the College Library at Campus I which was renovated after years of abandonment, movement of the College renovated Sick Bay from Campus I to Campus II, Uninterrupted Academic and Administrative activities good relationship between the College and its host Communities, on-going fencing of the College permanent site (Campus II), construction of new buildings, Lecture Halls, Classroom blocks, roads, rapid increase in students’ enrollment, steady power and water supply, etc.

The Provost congratulated the fresh students whom he described as his children, charged them to steer away from several Vices that have engulfed many youths such as Examination fraud, Cybercrimes, Cultism, Ritualism, Gangsterism, Indecent dressing, Drug Abuse, Prostitution, Hook-up, Lesbianism and Gay as those who engage in thisunholy trending evils are paying dearly for their sins every minutes of the day and therefore admonish them to be religious with their studies, attend lectures regularly and on time, do their assignments and write their examination at the end of each semester.

He appreciated the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Paulinus Chijoke Okwele, the Executive Secretary, TETfund, other Federal Government Agencies, The College Host Communities headed by His Eminence, the Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogbaland, Barr. Dr. Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha Obi III, the College Governing Council led by a seasoned administrator Obong Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, Management, Academic Board members, Staff, Students and others for their notable support to the College assuring that he remains committed at moving the College more forward that he met it.

In their various addresses, the Vice Chancellors of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Professor Oguejiofo Ujam and his University of Uyo, counterpart, Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo told the new students not to do anything that will tarnish the good images of the Universities which is recognized worldwide as first-class Universities and warned them to be wary of groups they identified with, within and outside the FCE(T), Omoku, Rivers State.

The Vice Chancellors lauded the rapid development of Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku and urged the students to allow the contents of the oaths they have sworn at the Matriculation Ceremony to speak deep into their consciences especially its implications.

The UNN Vice Chancellor told the matriculants that the law establishing the university was passed into law by the Eastern Nigeria House of Assembly on the 18th of May, 1955 but officially started on October 7, 1960 this according to him is irrefutable fact that the University is the first full-fledged University in Nigeria and advised the Students to be of good behaviour while the UNIUYO Vice Chancellor disclosed that the Institution has no regret with its affiliation with the FCE(T) Omoku and warned the fresh Students to be of good behavior as any of them found wanting will not only be expelled but be prosecuted. According to a press Statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the College, Prince Charles Amadike – Otoboh, JP, the 2025 matriculation ceremony which was graced by people from all walks of life, including NUC, JAMB, Parents and Guardians, Friends of the College, Sister Tertiary Institutions, featured inspection of completed and on-going projects in the college’s two campuses, featured cultural displays, signing of matriculation oaths and register by the fresh students.