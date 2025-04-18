Again, Protest Rocks Rivers State Over Emergency Rule, As Women Insist On Gov Fubara’s Return

Thousands of Rivers women again, troupe to the streets today, to protest the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

They labeled the emergency Rule declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 28th of March 2025 as politically motivated to undermine democracy.

The protest led by Nancy Chidi Nwankwo, the protesters condemned the emergency rule as an unconstitutional imposition of military control disguised as a security measure.

The women argued that the situation in Rivers State does not constitute a genuine threat to national security, dismissing the emergency declaration as unjustified.

They demanded the immediate restoration of democratic institutions, including the reinstatement of elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the group described the state of emergency as a “grave injustice” and called on prominent Nigerians, including former presidents and diplomats, to prevail President Bola Tinubu to reverse the decision. “This is not about security; it’s about silencing our voices and our votes,” Nwankwo stated during the protest.

The women vowed to maintain peaceful resistance, reaffirming their commitment to defending freedom, justice, and self-determination in Rivers State.

The statement reads:

STATEMENT BY RIVERS WOMEN ON THE STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RIVERS STATE DURING A LIBERATION WALK AND CALL FOR THE RESTORATION OF DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP

We, the women of Rivers State, gathered under the banner of justice and democracy, express our deep concern and total rejection of the recent declaration of a state of emergency in our beloved state. This imposition is not driven by any genuine threat to national security but is clearly a politically motivated maneuver aimed at subjugating our people and undermining our constitutional democracy.

The overreach of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), is a glaring indicator of this political conquest. His actions, which go far beyond the limited powers of a placeholder, betray the impartiality expected of his office and reveal the real intention behind this emergency rule, a calculated power grab under the guise of national interest.

We find it utterly confounding that the federal authorities in Abuja, relying on conjecture and manufactured narratives, would choose to descend with the full weight of force on Rivers State, deploying a sledgehammer to kill a fly, while ignoring the dire security emergencies ravaging states such as Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau, and Benue. In these states, terrorists have overrun entire communities, taken control of local governments, and brutally murdered thousands of innocent citizens. Yet, no such declaration of emergency has been made.

If the National Assembly’s intention was truly to prevent a breakdown of law and order in Rivers State, a state that has remained relatively peaceful and has recorded no fatal incident, why has it failed to take even more decisive action in states where chaos and bloodshed are daily occurrences?

The unconstitutional and provocative actions of the Sole Administrator further expose the underlying political agenda at play. What we are witnessing is not governance—it is occupation. Not democracy, but autocracy.

Today, Rivers people, especially women, are outraged by what is fast becoming a dual system of laws in Nigeria, one for other states, and another, unjust and repressive, for Rivers State. We reject this blatant political invasion and the imposition of emergency rule in its entirety.

Accordingly, we make the following demands:

We appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as mothers and wives, to immediately reinstate all democratic institutions in Rivers State, including the return of our duly elected governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS. We demand an end to this unconstitutional military rule in Rivers State, masked as a state of emergency. It is unjustified, uncalled for, and unacceptable. We call upon eminent and respected Nigerians—including former Presidents General Abdulsalami Abubakar, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as well as distinguished diplomats such as Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Dr. Emeka Anyaoku, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Prof. Tanko Yakassai, Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, Chief Victor Attah, and Senator David Mark, to urgently intervene and prevail upon President Tinubu to reverse this injustice and restore full democratic governance in Rivers State. We declare that the women and youths of Rivers State can no longer remain silent in the face of intimidation, repression, and disenfranchisement. We will continue to rise in peaceful resistance and demand our right to freedom, justice, and self-determination. We call on civil society organizations, human rights groups, and the international community to speak out against this assault on democracy. There is no credible security threat in Rivers State to justify this state of emergency. The narrative being peddled is entirely fictitious, crafted to validate a political takeover.

Rivers State is the heart of the Niger Delta, a region of immense national significance. Peace has prevailed in our communities. We will not allow anyone to steal our voices or subvert our will. Democracy must be restored.

Signed

Dr. Nancy Chidi Nwankwo

Tamunobelema D. West

Cynthia Amadi ~ On behalf of Rivers Women Unite Group