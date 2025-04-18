Women Groups In Rivers State, Divided Over Emergency Rule

Despite the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu presumably to end the political crisis that has rocked the state since the suspended governor Siminalayi Fubara and his erstwhile godfather, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike fell apart, the political impasse has remained hydra headed.

Rather than help defuse the heightened tension across the state, the Bola Tinubu intervention seems to be yielding no positive fruits with various groups pitching tents with either of the contending sides.

Prominent among the concerned groups are the Rivers women who have variously taken to the streets to express their views and declare their solidarity for their preferred choices.

Over the weekend, the Pro-Fubara Women supporters led by Dr. Nancy Nwankwo stormed the major streets of Port Harcourt notably the busy Aba Road, and marched to the popular Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt where they unequivocally called for the reversal of the state of emergency in the state and restoration of democratic rule with Gov Fubara returned to his office as of right.

The women carrying placards with varying inscriptions articulated reasons Gov Fubara should be recalled, describing him as a Godsent to deliver Rivers State from those they described as “enemies of the state” who are only interested in the resources of the state.

The Port Harcourt protest was relatively peaceful, a sharp contrast to that of the Ahoada version by another pro-Fubara protesters comprising women from Ahoada West, East and Abua-Odual Local Government Areas on Monday, April 14th, 2025. The peaceful protesters were dispersed with teargas by the police, allegedly acting on instructions.

Relatively, another pro-Nyesom Wike women group same Monday, marched through the major Aba Road, Port Harcourt to Isaac Boro Park to declare their unflinching support for the emergency rule in the state.

According to them, the declaration of a state of emergency in the state was apt as the state was heading for a possible cataclysm.

They gave kudos to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for his concern for the state and efforts in ensuring that the prosperous and well structured state he bequeatted to Gov Fubara was not frittered away.

They were however dispersed by a heavy downpour which rocked Port Harcourt, the State capital. Political commentators and critical observers of the political hullabaloo in Rivers State believe both declaration of state of emergency in the state and divergent protests are informed by personal and group interests.