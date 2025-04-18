House To Inaugurate Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers Oversight

The House of Representatives will on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, inaugurate an Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, in furtherance of its constitutional mandate and commitment to transparent governance.

This follows the resolution of the National Assembly approving the Proclamation, with amendments, by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, declaring a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

The Proclamation presented to the National Assembly by Mr. President was subjected to rigorous legislative consideration and duly amended to strengthen democratic safeguards and uphold the principles of checks and balances.

One of the most consequential amendments was the designation of the National Assembly – rather than the Federal Executive Council – as the oversight authority for all regulations issued under the emergency arrangement.

In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House has constituted a dedicated Ad-Hoc Committee to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the State remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and rule of law.

Members of the Committee include:

Rt. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – Chairman Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C. – Deputy Chairman Rt. Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim – Member Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase – Member Rep. Aliyu Muktar Betara – Member Rep. Sada Soli – Member Rep. James Abiodun Faleke – Member Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo – Member Rep. Shehu Saleh Rijau – Member Rep. Wole Oke – Member Rep. Akarachi Etinosa Amadi – Member Rep. Patrick Umoh – Member Rep. James Barka – Member Rep. Alex Egbona – Member Rep. Isa Anka – Member Rep. Amos Daniel – Member Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu – Member Rep. Onuh Onyeche Blessing – Member Rep. Fatima Talba – Member

Head of Secretariat:

Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi

This development underscores the resolve of the House of Representatives to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and ensure that the extraordinary measures undertaken during the emergency period remain subject to legislative oversight, guided by transparency, accountability, and the best interest of the good people of Rivers State.

Signed:

Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr. Spokesman, House of Representatives