NBA Moves 2025 Conference To Enugu, Citing Undemocratic Developments In Rivers

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the relocation of its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu, citing significant concerns regarding what it termed unconstitutional governance and a breakdown of democratic order in Rivers.

In a statement issued late Thursday, jointly signed by NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN), General Secretary Mobolaji Ojibara, and Chairman of the AGC Planning Committee, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), the association explained that the decision was influenced by recent political events that threaten the rule of law.

“Indeed, prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend,” the statement highlighted.

However, it noted that this momentum was disrupted following the federal government’s appointment of a Sole Administrator—a retired military officer—to govern the state.

The NBA condemned the administrator’s “command-style” governance, characterising it as a clear deviation from constitutional norms.

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule,” the statement asserted.

Following discussions with NBA branch chairmen in Rivers State and an emergency session of the National Executive Council (NEC) on March 27, the association reached a unanimous decision to relocate the conference. The NEC denounced the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions in the state, labelling the National Assembly’s ratification of this action—through a voice vote rather than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority—as a “grave constitutional subversion.”

“To hold our flagship event in such circumstances would amount to a tacit endorsement of constitutional violations and subversion of the rule of law,” the statement stressed.

The NBA declared the appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers as unconstitutional and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Annual General Conference will now be held in the historic Coal City of Enugu.

The city possesses the infrastructure and capacity to host a conference of our scale and significance,” it added. The association reassured its members that preparations for a successful and impactful conference are already well underway in Enugu.