RSG Official Response On NBA’s Relocation Of Confab

…Return N300 Million Paid By RSG

The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to the Nigeria Bar Association’s (NBA) announcement dated 10th April 2025, relocating its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

While we acknowledge the NBA’s right to determine the venue of its events, we find the reasons cited for this decision — particularly the insinuation that the Sole Administrator’s actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law—to be misleading, uncharitable, and unbecoming of an association that prides itself on upholding justice and fairness.

The Context of the State of Emergency

The NBA’s statement overlooks the constitutional basis for the current administration in Rivers State.

The declaration of a state of emergency was a necessary response to a breakdown of public order and democratic processes.

His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, in exercising his constitutional authority, acted in the best interest of the state to restore stability.

The Sole Administrator’s mandate is clear: to oversee a transitional period that ensures the return of full democratic governance in line with the Constitution.

To suggest that this intervention “flouts the rule of law” is not only incorrect but ignores the Supreme Court’s rulings that have validated key decisions made during this period.

In the event the NBA is not aware, may we refer the association to the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in Suit No. SC/CV/1176/2024 (Rivers State House of Assembly & Others vs. Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) & Nine Others), where the apex court unequivocally ruled that any local government election conducted in violation of the Electoral Act is “unconstitutional, null, and void.

Commitment to Democratic Restoration & Fundamental Rights

Contrary to the NBA’s assertions, the Sole Administrator has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to:

Restoring democratic institutions as soon as practicable.

-Upholding the constitutional rights of all residents, including freedom of movement, speech, and association.

Respecting judicial pronouncements, including those of the Supreme Court, which have guided the administration’s actions.

The NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.

Selective Principled Stand, A Call for Refund of N300 Million

While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association — despite its “principled position”— didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.

If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.

Appeal for Constructive Engagement

Rivers State is passing through a challenging but necessary phase in its democratic journey. Rather than contributing to unnecessary tension, we expect the NBA — as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy — to engage constructively, offering solutions instead of amplifying divisive narratives.

The Sole Administrator remains focused on his mandate to stabilize the state and facilitate a smooth return to full constitutional governance.

We urge the NBA and other well-meaning Nigerians to support this process in the interest of peace and progress.

Signed:

Hector Igbikiowubo

SSA Media

Rivers State Government Date: 14th April 2025