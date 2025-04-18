Peter Obi Laments Hardship In Nigeria

…Says It Has Taken Worse Dimension

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed grave concerns over the worsening poverty in Nigeria, stating that the situation has deteriorated to the point where former associates now seek his assistance.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and expanded stakeholders’ summit held at the Transcorp Hilton on Wednesday, Obi declared.

“The time has come for Nigeria to be rescued.” He urged Nigerians to voice their concerns, stating, “Do not fear anybody.

Those who were afraid yesterday didn’t do any better. We must speak out when things are going wrong. Nigeria is collapsing.

The numbers are clear; the indices are clear, people are getting poorer every day.”

Obi recounted the transformation of his social interactions, revealing that individuals who once invited him for social gatherings are now reaching out for help: “Those that would call me to come and eat and drink with them, now see me and ask for assistance.”

Regarding future elections, Obi emphasised the Labour Party’s commitment to presenting highly qualified candidates for various positions, including the House of Representatives, the Senate, Governorships, and the Presidency.

He stated, “We want to go into the next election fully prepared, offering Nigerians the best and most competent candidates.”

He also highlighted the importance of loyalty and competence among party aspirants, stressing that anyone wishing to contest under the Labour Party must be a dedicated member and possess the necessary skills:

“I have to stress the importance of party loyalty and competence among aspirants. We want to correct the mistakes we made in the past.

Anyone seeking to contest under our party must be a committed member, not just someone passing through. They must be competent.”

Obi dismissed speculation about his potential departure from the Labour Party, clarifying, “I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party.”

He stated that any significant decisions regarding the party’s future would involve consultations with its stakeholders.

Additionally, Senator Nenadi Usman addressed the recent Supreme Court judgement, asserting that it reflects the paramount interests of the people.

Despite the ruling in their favour, she expressed a preference for reconciliation within the party, stating her desire for Abure and others on the opposing side to engage in dialogue for the greater good of the Labour Party. This gathering marks a pivotal moment for the Labour Party as it seeks to address the pressing issues facing Nigeria and prepare for the upcoming electoral challenges.