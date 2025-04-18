Ibok Ete Ibas Reiterates Determination To Ensure Peaceful Rivers State

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, has restated his determination to uphold the law and ensure that all Rivers people, irrespective of their politics inclination, have a voice in the future of the State.

He also urged youth of the State to be actively involved in the processes and policies implemented by his administration towards restoration of democratic institutions and achieving enduring peace.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas made the call when he met with Heads of Youth Organisations and Stakeholders, led by the Rivers State Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Nwisabari Bani, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Administrator pointed to the several consultation meetings that he had brokered with key stakeholders, including civil society organisations, traditional rulers, civil servants and leaders from various sectors of our society, geared towards building trust among the citizenry.

Those meetings, he noted, became instrumental in identifying the key areas of development focus for him, including involving Rivers youth who make up a large percent of the population of the State, to be integrated.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas stated: “Therefore, my administration’s focus on youth development is a multifaceted approach that seeks to prioritise four critical areas.

First, education, providing our youths with knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

“Creating avenues for young people to acquire vocational skills that will make them economically self-sufficient through skill development.

“Providing economic opportunities and enduring that young people in Rivers State have access to job opportunities, that our State becomes a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, and digital inclusion, embracing technology to ensure that all our youths are digital literates and have access to global economy.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas assured that conflict resolution and peace-building efforts will remain critical to his administration’s because they will ensure the collective prosperity of the state and its people.

He said a conducive environment will be created by sustaining the ongoing dialogue that will foster understanding between diverse groups so that the wounds of the past can be healed.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas said: “It is important to restate my impartial stand on the political crisis that has plagued out State.

I remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, irrespective of their political affiliations, have a voice in the future of Rivers State.

My administration will continue to focus on the collective good of our people.

“I call on all of you, the vibrant and energetic youth of this State, to embrace collaboration, dialogue, and continued engagement.

It is imperative that we all work as one to ensure that the mandate entrusted to me by Mr President is fulfilled. We will continue to prioritise restoration of democratic institutions to make every effort in restoring peace to our beloved state.”

In his address, the Rivers State Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Nwisabari Bani, expressed gratitude to the Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas for meeting with them and offering them hope as critical development partners. He assured that Rivers youth will give their unalloyed support to ensure that he delivers on his mandate.