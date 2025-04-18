Eleme People Are Ogoni, Declares Wai-Ogosu

…Highlights Historical Ties

Renowned environmentalist and Ogoni leader, Chief Engr Wai-Ogosu has urged people of Eleme Ethnic Nationality to embrace their Ogoni ancestry as they were intrinsically linked to the Ogoni.

Speaking during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the elder statesman stressed that the historical connection between the two ethnic groups were…..

He emphasized the necessity of understanding cultural heritage, warning that losing sight of one’s origins undermines identity.

Wai-Ogosu insisted that establishing lineage should rely on documented history rather than oral traditions, which he believes lack credibility.

The Ogoni leader who is from Eleme encouraged those of his kins whom he described as sceptics to delve deeply into their ancestry, citing the Benin Kingdom’s efforts to trace significant historical figures as a crucial example of the importance of validation through documentation.

Expressing skepticism towards claims based solely on oral narratives, he advocates for a rigorous approach to understanding heritage.

He highlights how historical migrations and interactions have shaped the identities of the Eleme and Ogoni, creating a complex tapestry of relationships.

Wai-Ogosu also discussed the impact of colonialism on these identities, noting how it influenced the movements of various groups and underscored the Eleme people’s adaptability in trade and new environments.

He pointed out that as communities migrated, they often integrated local customs, reshaping their identities while maintaining core aspects of their heritage.

In his impassioned plea, Wai-Ogosu called on Eleme community to reconnect with their past and embrace their shared identity with the Ogoni. He asserted that a factual historical inquiry is essential, vowing to continue advocating for this perspective to those who deny the connection.