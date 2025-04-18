Bode George Warns Of Danger Of SOLAD’s Illegal Actions

Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, has issued a warning to Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, regarding recent appointments and the restructuring of state boards. George described these actions as illegal and potentially damaging.

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, he urged Ibas to adhere to the Constitution and the rule of law.

George criticized Ibas for appointing officials to oversee the 23 local government areas and for restructuring state boards, despite an existing court order that prohibits such actions.

Justice Adamu Turaki Muhammed of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had previously issued an order barring Ibas from appointing sole administrators for the local councils.

However, Ibas proceeded with these appointments and reconstituted the boards of various agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

Reacting to the development, George stated: “I want to warn Admiral Ibas: if you act against the spirit of the Constitution, you will be held responsible. Your appointment is for just six months. Even if the President extends it, you will still leave one day, because nobody elected you. Your position as Sole Administrator is not legally recognized.”

George emphasized that Siminalayi Fubara is still the legitimately elected governor of Rivers State, and questioned the authority of Ibas to make significant political appointments.

“What happens to those appointments when you leave office on September 18? Why are you flouting a valid court order? Did you receive approval from the National Assembly to reconstitute the boards? Do you now wield both executive and legislative powers in Rivers State?” he asked.

The PDP chieftain warned that Ibas risks being abandoned by his current supporters.

“You have no legal right to appoint anyone. This is not a military regime. The Constitution is still in force. Those using you now will throw you under the bus once you leave office,” he said.

Drawing on their shared military background, George appealed to Ibas’ sense of responsibility and the impact of his actions on his reputation. “You behaved honorably as a Naval officer. Don’t let unconstitutional actions stain your record. You did not drown in the Navy—don’t let politics drown you legally and politically. Now is the time to apply the brakes.”