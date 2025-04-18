House Of Reps Set Up Committee To Perform Rivers Legislative Functions

Rivers State House of Assembly legislative functions will now be performed by the Nigerian House of Representatives.

This is because an Adhoc Committee of the House has been constituted, to be inaugurated on Tuesday, to perform such duties.

The Adhoc Committee will be chaired by the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, while the House Minority Whip, Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C.will serve as the Deputy Chairman.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman for the House, Akin Rotimi, in Abuja.

Rotimi noted that the presidential proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers State on 18 March 2025 as presented to the National Assembly was subjected to rigorous legislative consideration.

The house, thereafter, duly amended it, he said, to strengthen democratic safeguards and uphold the principles of checks and balances..

Rotime further said that the action is in line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He emphasised that the constituted Ad-Hoc Committee will monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the State remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and rule of law.

Other members of Committee are: Rt. Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim – Member; Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase – Member; Rep. Aliyu Muktar Betara – Member; Rep. Sada Soli – Member; Rep. James Abiodun Faleke – Member; Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo – Member; Rep. Shehu Saleh Rijau – Member; Rep. Wole Oke – Member; Rep. Akarachi Etinosa Amadi – Member; Rep. Patrick Umoh – Member; Rep. James Barka – Member; Rep. Alex Egbona – Member; Rep. Isa Anka – Member; Rep. Amos Daniel – Member; Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu – Member; Rep. Onuh Onyeche Blessing – Member; Rep. Fatima Talba – Member; Head of Secretariat: Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi.