Wai-Ogosu Challenges Claims of Eleme Exclusion in Oil Discussions

Environmentalist and prominent leader in Ogoni kingdom, Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, has refuted claims made by Chief Israel Abbe regarding the lack of recognition for Eleme during a recent consultation on oil exemption issues.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Thursday in response to Abbe’s public assertions, Wai-Ogosu emphasized that the engagement process was inclusive and comprehensive, covering all sectors of the Ogoni economy.

Wai-Ogosu, a member of the dialogue committee appointed by the presidency, clarified that the committee had actively engaged with various stakeholders in the Ogoni region, including traditional, religious, and youth leaders.

He detailed the efforts made to ensure that every local government and community group had a voice in the discussions.

“Contrary to the misinformation being spread, the engagement was inclusive and thorough,” Wai-Ogosu stated.

“Each local government was allotted a day to present their views, including Eleme, which made formal submissions through its apex sociocultural group.”

He expressed surprise at Abbe’s claims, noting that he had personally facilitated discussions with Eleme community representatives and that their contributions were duly noted during the consultations.

Wai-Ogosu urged the public to disregard what he termed “erroneous information” and to recognize the collaborative efforts made to address the concerns of all Ogoni communities. As the discussion surrounding oil rights and community involvement continues, Wai-Ogosu remains committed to fostering dialogue and ensuring that all voices within the Ogoni Kingdom are heard and respected.