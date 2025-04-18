News

Wai-Ogosu Denies Signing Letter To President Tinubu

Photo of Ken Asinobi Ken Asinobi Send an email 27 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

Elder statesman and prominent Ogoni leader, Chief Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, has refuted authoring a letter published in the Saturday Vanguard on April 5, 2025, which falsely attributed his name and signature to a communication directed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement released to the press on Thursday, Wai-Ogosu clarified that he did not authorize the letter, nor did he sign it, emphasizing that the signature appearing in the publication is not his.

Wai-Ogosu expressed his embarrassment over the misrepresentation, stating that it was a deliberate act aimed at misleading both the President and the public.

He asserted that he only became aware of the letter when it was published and vehemently denied any association with its content or the individuals claiming to represent the Eleme ethnic nationality.

In his statement, the Ogoni leader demanded immediate action from the authors of the letter, calling for a public disclaimer of his name and signature.

He also urged Vanguard Media Limited, the publisher of the Saturday Vanguard, to issue an apology in their publication within ten working days, citing the damage to his reputation and integrity.

Furthermore, Wai-Ogosu requested that all individuals who signed the disputed letter also provide a written apology in a visible section of both the Vanguard and The Tide newspapers.

Wai-Ogosu’s call for accountability underscores the importance of ethical communication and the potential consequences of misrepresentation in public discourse. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the involved parties will respond to Wai-Ogosu’s demands, and what implications this incident will have for community representation and leadership within the four Local Government Councils in Ogoni Kingdom

Photo of Ken Asinobi Ken Asinobi Send an email 27 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Ken Asinobi

Ken Asinobi

Related Articles

Communique Issued By PDP Governors’ Forum After Its 2025/4th Meeting Held In Ibadan On Monday, April 15, 2025

10 minutes ago

RPA Laments Economic Impact Of Suspending Elected Govt In Rivers

13 minutes ago

Khana Stakeholders Condemn Killings In Nyowii Community

14 minutes ago

House Of Reps Set Up Committee To Perform Rivers Legislative Functions

34 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button