Eze Omenukoaku I Of Ọzụzụ Clan, Etche Buries Mum In Grand Style

Late Deaconess (Mrs) Victoria Eberechi Onyeche, mother of Eze Daniel Onyeche (Eze Omenukoaku I of Ọzụzụ Etche) was laid to rest over the weekend at her husband’s compound, Ụmụakaa Umuforu Village in Ọzụzụ Clan, Etche LGA of Rivers state amid tears and fanfare.

The Apostolic Church Ministers led by Pastor Julius Asorgu, the District Superintendent of the church conducted the funeral service.

Delivering the sermon, Pastor Asorgu reminded the mourners that heaven and hell is real. And that it is important for every mortal to endeavour to work out his/her salvation while alive. “There is no repentance in the grave. Now that one is alive is the time to repent and work out his/her destination, Heaven or Hell” The man of God however made it clear that there is no way one’s safety and salvation is sureteed, except in Christ Jesus, quoting profusely from the Holy Book.

Pastor Asorgu however, warned of the deceitful nature of other avenues that may glitter but eventually lead to damnation.

He added that as strangers on earth, everyone should be prepared for eternity because according to him “every living human being must die one day and after death comes the judgement of God”.

In the biography of the late Matriarch, Mrs Eberechi Onyeche was described as a peace loving woman who positively impacted anybody who came in contact with her. “She was a hard working woman who helped her husband to trained up all their 10 children to become useful citizens in the society. Above all our mother was a devout Christian who ensured that we were brought up in God’s way to the benefit of all”. They also disclosed that their late mother was a unifying factor both in the family and as a community leader.

In a press interview with the chief mourner, Eze Daniel Onyeche, hé said they will greatly missed their loving mother who he pointed out, gave them her all. “My mother was a unifying factor and our propelling force in the family. She taught us not only to be self reliant but also to reach out to the less privileged in the society as a philanthropist”; he said.

Eze Omenukoaku I of Ọzụzụ Eche however promised that he will try to step into the oversized shoes their late mother left behind by working peacefully and cooperatively with unity of purpose in the family and to particularly sustain the legacies she left behind.

Dignitaries from far and near which included politicians, traditional leaders, Opinion leaders and contractors besieged the community to pay their last respect to the fallen heroine and as well to support their own in this moment of grief. Traditional and cultural dances including band stands entertained guests at the event with intermittent canon shots to escort the fallen heroine.