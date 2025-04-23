Fubara Sends Fresh Message To Rivers People

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the people of the state to remain united and continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor reminded his people of the importance of collective strength and shared purpose in achieving progress.

He made the remarks in an Easter message on Saturday, personally signed by himself.

Fubara reaffirmed his dedication to providing good governance to the people of Rivers, even amid ongoing political tension.

Describing Easter as a moment of reflection, reconciliation, and unity, the embattled governor said the season symbolises hope and healing for both individuals and communities.

“It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection,” he said.

“This season renews our confidence that nothing—neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death—can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious.”

Fubara continued: “I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State.

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.” Fubara, along with other elected officials in Rivers State, was controversially suspended in March by President Tinubu — a decision that has since led to widespread debate and deepened the political crisis in the state.