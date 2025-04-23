Nigeria’s Leadership Conundrum: Can ANAN’s Model Provide Solution?

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) is a professional body that regulates the practice of accountancy in Nigeria.

Established in 1979 and Chartered by Act 76 of 1993, ANAN has grown into a premier professional accountancy organization, shaping the future of financial expertise in Nigeria and beyond.

With a strong focus on accountability and transparency, adopting the ANAN’s governance structure will be a notable departure from Nigeria’s inefficient political administrative system.

ANNA’S GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

ANAN’s governance model is built on a system of automatic succession, where the Treasurer is elevated to the position of 2nd Vice President or Chairman at the state level, followed by the 1st Vice President, and ultimately, the President.

This structure ensures a smooth transition of power and eliminates the need for elections, promoting stability and continuity.

In summary, the succession line is as follows: When the position of Membership becomes vacant, the incoming president appoints a Membership Secretary from among the council members.

This individual then progresses through the following roles over a two-year term: Treasurer, Second Vice President, First Vice President, and finally, President. Together, these roles from Membership Secretary to President constitute the Executive Committee (Exco).

KEY FEATURES:

Single Tenure of Two Years: Both state and national officers serve a fixed term, ensuring fresh perspectives and preventing stagnation.

Committee System: The association is divided into various committees, each headed by individuals of high reputation and integrity. These committees, about 30 of them, include:

Membership Committee: Drives membership growth and development.

Security Committee: Focuses on security matters affecting the profession.

Fellowship Committee:This committee is responsible for evaluating the qualifications of members seeking certification, as well as those designated as chartered Fellows, who are entitled to the appropriate title of FACN.

Other Committees: Include those focused on professional development, ethics, and public relations.

HIGH CHIEF Dr JAMES EKERARE NEMINEBOR’S TENURE

As the 13th President of ANAN, High Chief Dr James Ekerare Neminebor, will bow out on April 26, 2025, after a successful tenure marked by numerous innovations and achievements.

His leadership and vision have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the association.

A MODEL FOR NIGERIA’S ADMINISTRATIVE SYSTEM?

Nigeria’s political administrative system is often plagued by inefficiency, corruption, and instability. In contrast, ANAN’s governance structure offers a potential solution. By adopting a similar model, Nigeria could promote accountability, transparency, and stability in its governance.

Benefits of Adopting ANAN’s Model:

Reduced Corruption: Automatic succession and fixed tenures could minimize the influence of personal interests and corruption.

Increased Stability: A smooth transition of power would ensure continuity and stability in governance.

Improved Accountability: Committee-based governance would promote collective responsibility and accountability.

CONCLUSION

ANAN’s governance structure offers valuable lessons for Nigeria’s administrative system. By adopting a similar model, Nigeria could potentially address some of the challenges plaguing its governance. As High Chief Dr James Ekerare Neminebor bows out, his legacy serves as a testament to the effectiveness of ANAN’s governance model.