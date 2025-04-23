O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Takes Healing Behind Bars To Ahoada Correctional Center

In a heartwarming demonstration of compassion and commitment to public health, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has delivered a two-day free medical mission to inmates and staff of the Nigerian Correctional Center in Ahoada, Rivers State, bringing critical healthcare services behind prison walls.

The outreach, which ran within the premises of the correctional facility, formed part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide sustainable support to underserved communities across Nigeria. The intervention follows an earlier visit by the Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, where she assured officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the Foundation’s resolve to stay true to its mission of impact across its key thematic areas: elderly care, medical outreach, education and scholarships, rural water provision, and microcredit support.

The two-day mission turned the correctional centre into a temporary health hub, as a multidisciplinary team comprising doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, and volunteers offered a wide range of free services. These included medical consultations, blood pressure and sugar level checks, treatments for various ailments, dental and vision screenings, and wellness counseling.

For many of the inmates, it was the first time in years they had received professional medical attention. Beyond the physical treatments, they were also provided with hygiene packs and sensitization on personal health. The outreach also included nutritious meals served to all inmates and correctional staff over the two days, reflecting the Foundation’s broader approach to care and dignity.

Severe medical cases identified during the outreach were documented for referral and follow-up care, ensuring continuity beyond the two-day engagement.

Correctional officers were not left out, with many also receiving medical services and hygiene kits as part of the Foundation’s inclusive programming. The outreach underscored the Foundation’s belief in shared humanity and the need to extend care to all, regardless of circumstance. Speaking on behalf of the correctional facility, Deputy Comptroller of Corrections, Mr. Egwuatu Joseph Anekwe, expressed deep gratitude to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. He praised the consistency of the Foundation in reaching society’s most vulnerable and reaffirmed the institution’s openness to collaborations that support rehabilitation and the preservation of human dignity.