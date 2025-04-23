2027: “Fubara, 3 Other PDP Governors Will Back Tinubu’s Bid For Second

…“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, while looking forward to a better tomorrow” – Gov Fubara

In a major political twist, credible sources within the Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization group have disclosed that four governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly weighing a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a move to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a post on their X handle, @PO_GrassRootM, the group named the governors as Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

This potential defection signals a notable shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, as these PDP governors are influential figures in their respective states. Their move to support Tinubu could strengthen the APC’s position ahead of the upcoming general elections and may further weaken the opposition coalition.

The Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization, a movement aligned with the Labour Party and critical of Tinubu’s administration, has been vocal about political tensions since the 2023 elections, describing the current democratic process as compromised.

This development of PDP governors possibly joining APC adds another layer of complexity to the already charged political atmosphere.

As the 2027 elections approach, this realignment may reshape alliances and campaign strategies, with the APC consolidating power and the opposition recalibrating its approach. Observers will be watching closely to see if these defections materialize and how they impact Nigeria’s political dynamics.

Recall that in his Easter message to Rivers people, Governor Fubara had said inter alia, “Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.”

However, when this reporter reached a source close to Governor Fubara who pleaded anonymity, for confirmation, he denied the report and described it as misleading and a deliberate attempt to cause confusion within the PDP and misrepresent the governor’s stance.

“Governor Fubara remains committed to the ideals of the PDP and has not made any move to defect to the APC. His recent statements have been deliberately taken out of context,” the source said.