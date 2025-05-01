Late Edwin Clark Begins Final Journey To Eternity As Family Makes Burial Arrangements Public

Former Federal Commissioner of Education, PANDEF chairman, Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark will begin his final journey home on May 7 through May 18th 2025 as his family released activities for his funeral rites.

This was contained in a notice by the family of the vibrant elder statesman who passed on February 17th, 2025.

See full burial activities below: The burial activities for our late father, grandfather, great grandfather, patriarch and leader, Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. OFR, CON, who passed on 17th February, 2025, will take place as follows:

Wednesday, 7th May, 2025: Lecture; Venue: NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja; Time: 11am.

Thursday, 8th May, 2025 – Valedictory Session; Venue: Senate Chambers; Time: 11am.

Friday, 9th May, 2025; Event: Day of Tribute; Venue: Multi-Purpose Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Hotel, Abuja; Time: 3pm.

Saturday, 10th May, 2025; Event: Wrestling Contest; Venue: Yenagoa; Event: Service of Songs; Venue: St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, No. 39, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja; Time: 5pm.

Sunday, 11th May, 2025; Events: – Boat Regatta– Port Harcourt Masquerade

– Candlelight Memorial: Yenagoa, Kiagbodo; Abuja: No. 43, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja. Time: 7pm-8pm.

Monday, 12th May, 2025; Events: Commendation Service; Time: 8am: Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja. 10:am Valedictory Court Session (to hold simultaneously)

Venue: High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State; 10:30am Body departs from Abuja to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

1:30-2:30pm Commendation Service at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

2:30pm Body departs to Warri, Delta State

6:30-7pm Lying in state at No. 5, Swamp Road, Warri, Delta State

7:30pm Body departs to Kiagbodo Town, Delta State

Service of Songs and all-night vigil at Kiagbodo Town, Delta State.

Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

10am-10:30am Lying in state at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo Town, Delta State

10:30-11am Commendation Service at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State 11am Funeral service; 1pm Reception; 5pm Internment; All-night vigil; Sunday, 18th May, 2025; Event: Thanksgiving Service