Opobo Women Unite In Peaceful Protest, Begs Tinubu to Reinstate Governor Fubara 

Hundreds of women of Opobo Kingdom took to the streets on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in a peaceful protest demanding the return of their suspended governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, whom they voted for, rejecting the appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers State.

Led by the President of Opobo Women Association (OWA), Amaopuorubo Felicia Pepple, the women expressed deep disappointment over the six-month suspension of Governor Fubara following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The event began with a solemn prayer session at King Jaja Monument Square, where hundreds of women clad in black gathered to seek divine intervention.

Venerable Michael Dappa of Christ Army Church (CACN), Opobo Diocese, delivered a powerful sermon titled “The battle is the Lord’s,” inspiring the protesters.

The women then marched to the popular Water Side, chanting “Bring back our Governor,” as they sat on the bare floor to listen attentively.

Delivering her speech, Amaopuorubo Felicia Pepple emphasized the governor’s positive impact on the state’s development and appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good office and ensure Governor Fubara’s swift return to office.

The women urged all Nigerians of conscience to support their cause, stressing that the people of Rivers State continue to suffer under the emergency rule.

The protest highlighted a strong yearning for democratic governance and the restoration of their elected leader to continue the progress and prosperity he initiated in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, Opobo Town, usually renowned for its vibrant Easter festivities, was shrouded in silence this year following the suspension of its son, Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, by President Bola Tinubu under emergency rule.

An Opobo resident, Blessing Accra-Jaja described the holiday as “particularly sad,” noting that the town’s major landmarks, including King Jaja Monument Square and popular hotels, saw little or no activity.

Business owners and boat operators reported sharp declines in patronage, with many describing Opobo as a “ghost town.”

Accra-Jaja urged the National Assembly Reconciliation Committee and President Tinubu to reinstate Governor Fubara, hoping to restore peace and the town’s festive spirit.

She called on the community to pray for the governor’s return and earnestly pleads with the President to give the governor a second chance, emphasizing that the people of River State and Nigeria love and support him.