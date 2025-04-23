Ibas Sends Easter Message To Rivers People

As we approach the joyous celebration of Easter, I extend my warmest greetings to all Christians across our beloved state. This sacred season reminds us of the triumph of hope, love, and redemption—the very essence of Christ’s resurrection.

Easter is a time for deep reflection on the sacrifices of our Lord Jesus Christ and a renewal of our faith in God’s boundless grace. It is also an opportunity to embrace the virtues of peace, unity, and compassion in our homes, communities, and the entire state.

As we gather with family and friends to celebrate, let us remember the less privileged among us and extend a hand of kindness. May the spirit of Easter inspire us to work together for the progress, security, and harmony of Rivers State. On behalf of the Rivers State Government, I wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter celebration. May the risen Lord fill your hearts with hope, your lives with prosperity, and our state with enduring peace. Happy Easter!