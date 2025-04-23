Ibas Joins Rivers In Easter Celebration

Rivers State Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, marked Easter Sunday with a powerful worship service at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt — celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and its promise of hope, renewal, and victory for the people of Rivers State.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Theresa Ibas, their children, and key state officials including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, and his family, the Administrator joined worshippers in a vibrant service filled with uplifting hymns and prayers for peace in Rivers State and Nigeria.

Chaplain Pastor Barasin Ogan delivered a stirring message, reminding the congregation of the transformative power of Christ’s resurrection — assuring them of divine justification, deliverance, healing, and righteousness through faith. Special prayers were offered for President Bola Tinubu, Administrator Ibas, and the continued progress of Rivers State, reinforcing unity and faith as the foundation for a brighter future.