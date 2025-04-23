Elder Ayo-Tamuno Advises Billie Kingdom To Unite For BSN

The Chairman of the Rivers Bayelsa Area of the State has appealed to Churches in Billie Community in Degema Local Government Area to work as a team to revive the Billie Auxillary.

Elder Ayo-Tamuno made the appeal during the presentation of Special Membership Certificate to the Reverend Idah and Mrs Gloria Idoniboye at the Saint Judes Anglican Church Billie.

He said, “from records Billie is one of the Auxiliaries existing in the area and it surprise me to note that for over 20 years, the Auxillary has not been functioning”.

The Chairman said that the visit of the Area to the Billie Kingdom should be seen as a wake up call to revive the ancient Auxillary.

Elder Ayo-Tamuno stated that the Society as an Non Governmental Organization exist to complement the evengelistic efforts of the Church by making the Word of God in the dialects of the people. Speaking while receiving the Special Membership Certificate, the Reverend Idah Idoniboye expressed appreciation to the Society for finding him and his wife worthy to be admitted into the highest level of membership. Elder Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, Chairman BSN Rivers Bayelsa Area