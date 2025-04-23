Church, Traditional Institutions Work For Ibani Language Bible – BSN CEO

The Church and Traditional Institutions in Opobo Kingdom in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State have been called upon to come together and sponsor the translation of the Bible in Ibani Language.

This call was made by the General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo during the presentation of Special Membership Certificate to the Venerable Emmanuel Nwuju and his wife Mrs. Stella.

Pastor Sanusi who was represented at the occasion by the Chairman of the Rivers/ Bayelsa Area of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Elder Omoni Ayo- Tamuno, charged the Church and the Traditional Rulers to liaise with their kith and kin in Bonny Local Government Area to make the translation of the Bible into Ibani a reality.

He stated that “when a Language Bible is produced or translated, it benefits the Church as it adds beauty to the worship of the Almighty God and promotes the culture and tradition of the people”.

Pastor Sanusi further stated that, “the translated Language Bible will preserve the language of the Ibani people, saying that it takes close to ten years to complete a language Bible translation”.

Pastor Sanusi equally commended and appreciated the constant and consistent financial contribution of a daughter of Opobo Kingdom, Mrs. Marieclaude Etikerentse who had contributed greatly to the promotion of the programmes and activities of the Society.

He therefore appealed to other well meaning Christians to emulate her godly example and expressed delight that the wife of the Amanyanabo of Opobo, Queen Prudence D. Jaja was present, urging her to use her position to be in the fore front of the Ibani Language Bible translation.

In his speech, the Vicar of the Church, the Venerable Emmanuel Nwuju on behalf of his wife, Stella, thanked the Society for counting them worthy to be admitted as Special Members of the Society.

Venerable Nwuju also thanked Mrs. Marieclaude Etikerentse for her contribution towards the certificate presentation and assured that the Church would play a leading role to support the Society. Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of BSN publications and Membership Forms to deserving individuals and persons.