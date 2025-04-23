Prof. Chibuzor Nwobueze Delivers IAUE 64th Inaugural Lecture; Calls On Government To Be Impartial In Tackling Issues That Precipitate Crisis

A Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria, Professor Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze has called on Government to be impartial and objective in tackling issues that precipitate crisis in the region.

He made the call while delivering the 64th inaugural lecture of the University on the topic “Live and Let Live: A Framework for Sustainable Peace and Development in the Niger Delta, Nigeria” on Thursday March 27th, 2025 at the university auditorium.

The Associate Dean Postgraduate school remarked that Government should ensure that developmental agencies are well supervised, monitored and funded to pursue their objectives to reality.

He also called for an upward review of the fines paid for oil spillages and gas flaring in Nigeria stating that it would go a long way in discouraging these activities.

Government, Professor Nwobueze added should embrace collaboration and joint problem solving frameworks in the area of artisanal refining and ensure that the venture provides employment to the locals.

In his opinion, the fact that they can design those makeshift refineries means that with the right training and support, people involved in the illegal venture can do it professionally and at a larger and regulated scale.

The entrepreneurial prowess demonstrated in artisanal refining by the Niger Delta youths can be transformed for huge economic gains not only for the youth of the region but also for the Nigerian economy.

The Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies pointed out that discouraging and putting an end to artisanal refining in the Niger Delta requires a comprehensive approach that will consider the root causes of the tradition, promote alternative livelihood options, strengthen law enforcement and regulations, promote community engagement and participation and address the negative impacts of artisanal refining on the environment, public Health and socioeconomic development.

For the country to succeed in protecting the society from crime, the 64th inaugural Lecturer stressed that much creative efforts and programmes have to be put in place and that by implementing these strategies, the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders can contribute to sustainable development and peace in the Niger Delta.

He noted that the Niger Delta region has high population of uneducated, unemployed and idle youths who are highly prone to violence, stating that the frustration resulting from that weak political, structural and social peace building frameworks forced many members of the community into revolutionary violence.

In the views of the 64th inaugural Lecturer, violence will change nothing, only a joint problem solving strategy characterised by collaboration and consensus building will do.

This approach according to him, leads to different forms of fence mending, acknowledgement of wrong doing, forgiveness, Mercy, reconciliation, trust, confidence building and peace.

Professor Nwobueze remarked that there can be no development in a place where there is no peace.

He defined peace as non-violence and constructive management of disputes, good governance, respecting the rights and dignity of others, sound business environment, high level of human capital, low level of corruption, efficient and effective communication system, freedom from want and fear, sustainable human security and good neighbourliness.

According to the peace expert, the environmental problems currently being faced by Nigerians can no longer be solved by individual nations or by using Military, bureaucratic or autocratic methods as these only increases opposition and delays remedial efforts.

What is demanded he opined is the collective actions of everyone. To implement sustainable solutions to global environmental problems, all stakeholders need to learn to work together, the Associate Dean reiterated.

Professor Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze advocated greater prioritisation of youth needs in all situations since they are the main actors in security and development issues hinting that neglecting their basic needs has knock-on effects on society.

He emphasized that an approach which prioritises youth welfare requirements would have positive knock-on effects on society in times of peace building.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain selfless in service, patriotic in action and focused on Nation building noatter the challenges faced today.

He also advised that no matter the grievance against or expectations from the Government and Oil Companies, Niger Deltans must understand the peace building value of being good to one another.

For the Peace Expert, there is no justification whatsoever for criminality. Lawlessness should also not be tolerated.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku charged all to maintain peace stressing that one who invokes the storm on his people cannot prevent his house from destruction.

He advised agitators against inventing crisis emphasizing that they may not have control over the outcomes.

Professor Okechuku Onuchuku appealed to the Federal Government to provide modern and adequate infrastructures to the people of the region especially since that is where the resources sustaining the country is coming from.

While calling for alternative dispute resolution hee stressed the need for peaceful coexistence for growth, progress and sustainable development, the kind that will not jeopardise the future of unborn generations. He also called for peace building to be included in the curriculum. In a vote of thanks, Professor Anthony Adele Orlu expressed gratitude to all who graced the event and urged them to sustain the peace for the country to move forward.