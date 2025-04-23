JAMB Announces New Date For 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has moved the commencement date of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Friday, April 25 to Thursday, April 24, 2025.

JAMB made this change known in a message shared on its official X handle on Saturday.

The Board explained that the shift was made to make room for important duties involving the board and its partner agencies.

To help students prepare, JAMB has made it possible for all registered candidates to print their UTME Notification Slips starting Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The slip contains all the needed information such as the exam date, time, venue, and other instructions.

This will help candidates plan well ahead and reduce confusion or last-minute rush on the exam day.

To access the slip, candidates must visit the JAMB website at www.jamb.gov.ng, select the ‘2025 UTME Slip Printing’ link, enter their registration number, and then print their exam slip.

The Board also advised candidates to visit their centres before the exam day.

This will help them locate the venue early enough and avoid delays that could affect their performance.

Candidates are expected to appear at centres within the towns they selected during registration, as no one will be posted outside their chosen areas. JAMB urged all candidates to take the printing of their exam slips seriously and ensure they know their exam schedule well in advance.