Peter Obi Meets, Promises To Sponsor Education Of Youth Who Made Headlines During 2023 Presidential Campaigns

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and justice by pledging to sponsor the education of Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the young man who made headlines during the 2023 general election campaign when he stood defiantly in front of Obi’s convoy.

Quadri, who became a symbol of youthful courage and determination, was later reportedly detained illegally, sparking outrage and a widespread call for justice. Following months of legal efforts, he was recently released from custody.

Obi announced his renewed commitment to Quadri’s education after meeting with him in person, where he praised the young man’s resilience and unshaken desire to return to school despite the hardships he faced.

“Today, I had the opportunity to meet with Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the young boy whose story moved us all,” Obi said in a public statement.

“After enduring unjust and illegal incarceration, he is finally free, and I am very grateful to the lawyers led by Inibehe Effiong, who fought for his release, as well as Dele Farotimi and Ms. Hassana Nurudeen, whose constant intervention was instrumental in securing justice for the young lad.”

Obi emphasized that Quadri’s sole dream is to continue his education—a dream he promised to personally support.

“His determination is not just inspiring; it is a call to action, and I am committed to ensuring that he gets the education he desires and deserves,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also called for accountability for those responsible for Quadri’s illegal detention, stressing the need for justice as a cornerstone of democratic society.

“We must not stop at his release. Those responsible for his illegal incarceration must be held accountable.

As we strive to build a Nigeria where fairness and integrity prevail, we cannot afford to allow such acts of criminality to go unpunished,” Obi added.

He concluded with a renewed call for national transformation, anchored on education, justice, and equity.

“Together, we will build a Nigeria where education, freedom, rule of law, equity and justice, care and protection of the less privileged in our midst will stand as the foundation of our democracy. A New Nigeria is Possible.” Quadri’s story continues to resonate as a reminder of the power of youth voices and the importance of ensuring justice and opportunity for all Nigerians.