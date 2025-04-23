We’ll Revive Songhai Farms – Ibas

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral lbok Ete Ekwe lbas, has pledged to implement strategic measures to revive the state-owned Songhai Integrated Farms, aiming to boost food production and create sustainable employment opportunities for Rivers youths.

The Administrator made this commitment during an inspection tour of the farm’s facilities in Bunu Tai Community, Tai Local Government Area, on Saturday.

He was accompanied by the farm’s coordinator, Dr. Tammy Jaja, and the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Morrison Ogolo.

The visit also included stops at other key agricultural facilities, such as the TechFarms SIaughter House in Mgbuosimini and the Rivers State Veterinary Hospital and Diagnostics

Laboratory in Rumuodomaya, both in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

After receiving briefings from ministry officials, Retired Vice Admiral lbas emphasized the importance of assessing the projects firsthand to determine necessary interventions.

“These initiatives are well-conceived, and significant resources have already been invested in them.

Since they are meant to benefit the people, it is only right that l inspect them to evaluate their current state and decide on the next steps,” he stated.

Strengthening Agriculture for Self-Sufficiency

The Administrator highlighted the need for sustainable agricultural development in Rivers State to ensure food security and reduce dependence on imports.

He stressed that supporting local farmers and enhancing production capabilities are crucial steps toward making agriculture more appealing to the youth.

“The three facilities we inspected today are vital links in the agricultural value chain. To achieve self-sufficiency in food production, we must enhance food security, empower locaI farmers, and promote domestic food output,” he explained.

“If these projects are fully operational, they will generate employment opportunities for our youth and contribute significantly to the national economy.”

Call for Community Cooperation in Safeguarding Public Assets

During the visit, Retired Vice Admiral lbas also engaged with community leaders, youth, and women, urging them to protect government facilities in their areas.

He warned against vandalism, stating that destroying public infrastructure undermines development efforts.

“I urge you to collaborate with security agencies, such as the police and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, to safeguard these assets.

Damaging government property ultimately harms the community. We will work to restore these facilities for your benefit,” he assured.

Inspection of Road Rehabilitation Project

The Administrator also assessed the ongoing reconstruction of internal roads on P-Mac Avenue in Rumuodara, Obio/Akpor LGA, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr. Atemea Briggs.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Retired Vice Admiral lbas reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring timely completion.

The contractor has pledged to deliver the project within the next two months, a promise the Administrator expects to be fulfilled.

“Significant progress has been made, and we are determined to see this project completed to improve living conditions for residents” he said. With these efforts, the Rivers State Government under Retired Vice Admiral lbas aims to revitalize critical agricultural and infrastructural projects, fostering economic growth and improving livelihoods across the state.