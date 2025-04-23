The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, has harped on the need for strict implementation of all existing Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreements at the various Sea Ports in the State to properly harness derivable benefits.

Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibas said the State has continued to serve as a critical hub for maritime, Oil and Gas operations, including other industrial activities.

However, weak regulatory framework, he stated, plus a lack of accountability and conflicting interest between stakeholders, have hampered business growth.

The Administrator, speaking when he received on a courtesy visit, members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets, led by its Chairman, Hon. Ademorin Kuye charged them to fine-tune such PPP agreements to ensure transparency and strict adherence to contractual obligations.

Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibas regretted that despite the volume of such maritime activities going on, Rivers State continues to grapple with numerous challenges in the infrastructure landscape due to years of neglect, vandalism and under-utilization.

He noted the need for such public assets that are now in dire need of rehabilitation and strategic realignment, to be given the desired attention.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas said: “Among the assets currently operating under Public, Private Partnership framework in the state are the Onne Port Complex, various oil and gas service zones and certain segments of the Nigerian Ports Authority facilities.

“While some of these partnerships have yielded appreciable results in enhancing operational capacities and boosting revenue, others remain underperforming due to weak regulatory frameworks, lack of accountability, and conflicting interest between stakeholders

“A comprehensive assessment of these assets is therefore essential to determine their current state and chart a clear path forward. I believe that the National Assembly, through this committee, is well positioned to help fine-tune existing Public, Private Partnership arrangements by ensuring greater transparency, adherence to contractual obligations, and improved monitoring mechanisms.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibas considered their visit as auspicious because it provides an opportunity for them to carry out on-the- spot assessments of key federal assets, particularly those under Public-Private Partnership, Lease-holding and Concession Agreements.

The Administrator sued for greater collaboration in ensuring that those partnerships truly deliver value for money and serve the best interest of Rivers people.

“It is also important to emphasise the significance of this oversight visit in evaluating the state of critical infrastructure in our state.”

He said: “In the past few weeks, our administration has prioritised the stabilization of the state’s security environment and the peaceful resolution of the political conflicts that had threatened to erode public trust and economic progress.

“Through consultations, peace- building engagements, and coordination with security agencies, we have taken deliberate steps to restore normalcy and strengthen the fabric of unity in Rivers State.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibas stressed that as his administration looks to the future, it will require sustained collaboration and the support of institutions like the National Assembly to achieving its mandate.

“We therefore call on the National Assembly to continue supporting us in our effort to reposition Rivers State on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity.

“We count on your expertise and your legislative support as we work to enhance the value of federal assets in the state, improve service delivery, and stimulate economic growth.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibas said the visit of the national lawmakers has rekindled hope that together, they can work to overcome the challenges and unlock the vast potentials of Rivers State for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Chairman of the House Committee on Public Assets, Hon Ademorin Kuye, said they were in the state to conduct oversight on federal assets, specifically to determine their usage, status, and possible disposal of those assets within Nigeria and overseas.

He explained that they are also mandated to look at seized assets, as proceeds of crime in particular, working with The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to ensure that Nigerians get the full benefits of the disposal of such assets. Hon Kuye stated that they are looking at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements entered into by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) that are still subsisting at Port Harcourt Ports, Ibeto Ports, and Onne Ports, to evaluate their findings and present a report to the House.