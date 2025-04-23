Rivers Emergency Rules: Wike Inputs Path To Resolution

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has said that the suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not tried to seek forgiveness, which Wike identifies as a crucial step before contemplating reconciliation.

Wike, through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, responded to calls from Niger Delta ex-militant leader High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, who urged Wike to set aside his grievances and forgive Fubara, his former political ally.

In a recent statement regarding the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, Tompolo stressed the importance of unity and restraint, suggesting that Wike should “calm down for the good of all” and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

“And just like I will not accept rebellion from my son, I will also not cause more problems,” Tompolo remarked. “We will have a dialogue and resolve all lingering issues, and Fubara will return to his seat.”

The minister, however, firmly countered the appeal, stating he has not accused Fubara of any personal wrongdoing but has only called for a commitment to sound governance principles.

He emphasised that for reconciliation to occur, an offender must first acknowledge their missteps.

“There is no offence. It is only when someone offends you personally that forgiveness becomes necessary. As Christians, let’s even assume that Fubara has offended the Minister. Do you forgive someone who hasn’t come to seek forgiveness?

“The person must first acknowledge in his heart that he has done wrong. Has Fubara come to seek forgiveness? I’m not saying there is an offence and that forgiveness is required, but he hasn’t even made that move.

“Fubara should govern according to the rule of law and not abandon those who risked their lives and resources to make him governor. That’s not too much to ask. He should consider apologising to the President instead. “You’re begging a doctor to provide medicine for someone who is sick, but you’re not asking the sick person to take the medicine. So what happens then?” he stated.