Rivers AGN Boss Champions Tech-Driven Nollywood Innovation For Creativity Day

The Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Rivers State chapter, Dr. Kenneth Chigozie Osunwa, has called on Nollywood professionals to embrace innovation and technology to enhance storytelling and production quality.

In a statement marking the International Day of World Creativity and Innovation, Dr. Osunwa emphasized the need for filmmakers and actors to explore new digital formats, attend film festivals, and collaborate with international industry experts.

He urged members to prioritize skill development through workshops and training, stating, “Take risks and try new approaches to visual narratives, production, and marketing.”

Dr. Osunwa also highlighted the importance of maintaining professionalism and discipline within the industry, noting that “if you are disciplined you do not need anyone to keep reminding you on what needed to be done, especially, when it comes to a laid down principle or policy for wherever you belong”.

Addressing challenges such as piracy, funding constraints, and quality control, Dr. Osunwa advised filmmakers to seek legal protection for their work and explore alternative funding sources.

He encouraged younger actors and filmmakers to remain focused, build strong networks, and continuously seek opportunities for learning and growth.

Dr. Osunwa concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the growth of Nollywood, stating, “The future of Nollywood is brighter than ever”. He called for unity and professionalism among members to ensure the industry’s continued success.