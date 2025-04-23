IAWPA Appoints Commandant Joachin Okafor As Eminent Peace Ambassador

Commandant Joachin Okafor, the Rivers State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has been appointed an Eminent Peace Ambassador and Global Diplomat by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA). This prestigious appointment recognizes Commandant Okafor’s exceptional leadership and security prowess.

According to ICC news report, the IAWPA Commandant Okafor’s appointment is based on his outstanding security and leadership abilities.

As an Eminent Peace Ambassador, he is encouraged to continue rendering humanitarian services, ensuring peace, security, harmony, and safety for all, particularly the less privileged.

Commandant Okafor expressed gratitude for the appointment and promised to continue providing security services and maintaining peace stability in Rivers State and Nigeria.

Chap. Brig. Gen. Dr. Amb. Comr. Isaac applauded Okafor’s leadership which according to him, has been marked by notable initiatives, including a meeting with the South/South Youths Initiative to work together for the state’s and region’s overall interest.

Under his command, the NSCDC Rivers State Command is actively confronting security challenges, including illegal bunkering. Commandant Okafor’s dedication to peace and security has earned him recognition and respect.

The appointment has been met with enthusiasm, and Commandant Okafor’s commitment to humanitarian service is expected to have a positive impact on the community. As an Eminent Peace Ambassador, he will continue to work towards ensuring peace, security, and harmony in Rivers State and beyond.