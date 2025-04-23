Rivers: Anglican Church Places 15 Undergraduates on Scholarship 

…Empowers 1,636 Others

The Anglican Diocese of Okrika in Rivers State, has said it has 15 undergraduates under it’s scholarship in various tertiary institutions in the country.

The Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Reverend Enoch Atuboyesia, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, ahead of the 2025 Synod of the diocese, scheduled to hold at Kalio-Ama in Okrika local government area of the state.

Atuboyesia stated that the diocese has empowered about 1,636 persons through skills acquisition and other programmes in the past one year.

He said: “Something last year, we organized empowerment and skills acquisition programme and training for about 1600 youths fully paid by the Diocese. They were trained in various fields.

“At the end of the day, some of them were given starter packs to start immediately. Others that need further training, the diocese paid for it for six months. Some were on phone repairs while others were on tech.

“On the 10th of March this year, about 36 persons were financial empowered by the Diocese; 15 men and 20 women. Fishing nets were provided for the men and for the women, aids were given to them support their businesses.

“I believe that by the special grace of God, within the limit of our resources, as a church, we are not negligent when it comes to the plight of our members.

“As we speak now, there are 15 youths on scholarship whose fees are being paid by the Diocese. We have an empowerment programme for youths and this year’s August, we will have another one.”

The Anglican Bishop thanked suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for remodelling and rebuilding the Okrika Grammar School (OGS) and prayed for his speedy return to office.

Atuboyesia said: “We must also use this opportunity to thank the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for coming to the aid of the diocese and for remodelling and rebuilding Okrika Grammar School for us.

“I think one of the things he has achieved for us in the past synod year is the remodelling and rebuilding of Okrika Grammar School and it’s commissioning. We thank him and we are grateful to him and we pray that the good Lord will bless him and also restore him fully in Jesus’ name.”

He stated that those expected at the synod with the theme: “Working Circumspectly”, are politicians, businessmen and women as well as captains of industry.

The prelate said: “It is our desire to invite the general public, to invite captains of industry, to invite politicians, businessmen and women, everybody in town to be part of this synod, to that all of us can join and reflect on the theme together.

“There is a great need for us to be fearful on the things we do as individuals, as organisations as politicians, as government, as a church because the days are actually evil.”