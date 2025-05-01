A 7 Point Communique Emanating From The Emergency Congress/Press Conference Of The Progressive Lecturers Network Rivers State Held On Thursday 24th April 2025 At Freedom House Port Harcourt

We, members of the progressive lecturers network after an emergency congress hereby issue the following communique

That we use this medium to express our profound gratitude and thanks to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Rivers Sons and Daughters into position of trust to drive the renewed hope agenda of Mr president; most especially the appointment of H. E. Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, among others That as PROGRESSIVE LECTURERS, we’d work along others in the academic sector across the state; foster peace, build a formidable and healthy cohesion, and ensure the success of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of Mr President, whilst encouraging other relevant Rivers stakeholders to do same, for the betterment of our dear state. We thank the President for the restoration of peace in Rivers State through the declaration of State of Emergency as the state was almost at a point of explosion if not for the timely intervention of Mr. President. As academics, we are currently embarking on an awareness campaign to conscientize Rivers People to always support the government at the Center.

Rivers State has always been connected to the government at the center ever since Democracy returned in 1999.

It will be detrimental that our dear state will be in opposition.

These awareness campaigns will be launched in the coming days.

It is part of our duty to join the good people of Rivers State to proffer solutions and recommendations to good governance in Rivers State. As a network of academics; we believe and stand for RESPECT FOR THE RULE OF LAW.

We will continue to open our doors as academics for consultation with both the State and the Federal Government.

We want to thank the President on the numerous and laudable projects ongoing in Rivers State, especially the Eleme section of the East West Road, the upgrade of the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, and approval of the University of Environment and Technology cited in Ogoniland, among others. We congratulate the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Retrd) on his appointment and his courage and neutrality demonstrated so far in the peace building process and restoration of good governance in Rivers State.

While commending the sole administrator for job well done, we also assure the administrator that our doors are open for consultation, and inclusiveness in governance.

Long live Rivers State,

Long the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sign

Dr Wiri Thankgod (MNES, MNSM)

National President of the Progressive Lecturers Network.