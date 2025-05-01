NLNG Launches VIBES As Economic Empowerment Strategy

The NLNG has unveiled an economic empowerment scheme known as VIBES aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial knowledge and growing small businesses within its over 110 host and pipeline communities in Rivers State.

The company said the strategy formerly known as Youth Empowerment Scheme now focuses on the sustainability of small businesses owned and managed by previous YES beneficiaries.

It said under the new program, each participant in the top 50 will receive a grant of $1,300 to boost their businesses and other benefits.

Speaking at the relaunch event in Port Harcourt on Monday, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr Sophia Horsfall, said VIBES stands for Vocational, Innovation, Business, and Empowerment Scheme.

She stated, “NLNG believes that entrepreneurship is not just about starting and running a business, it is about creating opportunities that uplift the communities to drive economic growth and spark positive social change.

“In line with NLNG’s vision of improving lives sustainably, VIBES is a deliberate programme to engender entrepreneurial knowledge, and the networks needed to grow entrepreneurs and change-makers in our communities.”

Dr. Horsfall, who was represented at the event by Charles Epelle, Manager of Community Relations and Sustainable Development, said that over 1,400 youths from NLNG’s host and pipeline communities in Rivers State had been trained in 10 different empowerment programs since the inception of YES in 2004.

She said this has been achieved, though fewer than 300 are said to be operating viable businesses to date.

The crafts include Automotive, Advanced welding, Catering and Hotel Management, Fashion Design and Cosmetology, Farm Management, Information and Communication Technology as well as Photography and Video Production.

Dr Horsfall added, “We believe that VIBES will foster an environment where individuals can create businesses, generate employment, and become innovators.

“This belief drives our commitment to nurturing local capacity and enabling individuals to become creators of jobs, wealth, and lasting impact.”

Speaking further, she said the programme is a modern approach to economic empowerment which “offers enhanced support through networking opportunities, grants, resources, and mentorship to help participants refine and scale up their ideas.”

In conceptualizing VIBES, the NLNG said it assembled experts in entrepreneurship, business development, law, technology, and innovations, and several other fields for the continued training and mentorship of select business operators to ensure the continued survival, growth, and sustainability of such businesses.

She further said IBES will provide comprehensive business training, which includes courses on financial management, marketing, strategic planning, law, legal practices, and more.

“It shall also provide personalized advisory services and structured mentorship from seasoned business professionals to the participants.

“Beneficiaries will be administered professional, practical, participative training designed to build robust technical and managerial capacity. “Participants in the top 50 will receive a grant of $1,300 each, disbursed in two tranches. This funding is intended to help upscale business and as part of a broader support system that includes mentorship, networking, and additional advisory services.”