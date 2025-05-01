Rivers Emergency Rule: Fubara Meets With Wike

…As Reconciliation Process Begins

In a groundbreaking development that has stirred renewed hope across Rivers State, signs of genuine reconciliation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the current Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, are beginning to emerge. This marks a potential turning point after months of bitter political rivalry that nearly pushed the state to the brink of an emergency rule.

The reconciliation effort reportedly gained momentum following a high-level meeting in London between Governor Fubara and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sources say the London dialogue laid the groundwork for a peaceful resolution to the protracted crisis.

However, National Network has authoritatively gathered that prior to the London meeting with the President, Governor Fubara had earlier met with the FCT Minister on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, in Abuja. That crucial meeting, it was learned, was brokered by Ebonyi State Governor, Ogbonna Nwifuru, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking on Friday, April 25 at the platinum jubilee celebration of Honourable Ken Chikere in Port Harcourt, Wike publicly expressed his willingness to embrace peace and unity in the state. He however emphasized that while he is open to peace, it must be genuine and involve all key political actors, not serve as a façade.

“We are men of peace, not of trouble. But it must be peace with sincerity, not peace as a decoy. Members of the State Assembly, the National Assembly, and the two major political parties must be involved,” Wike declared, emphasizing his desire to see Rivers State move beyond the political crisis that has divided its people for too long.

A credible insider within Governor Fubara’s administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the governor has never insulted nor encouraged his supporters to insult either President Tinubu or former Governor Nyesom Wike. The source emphasized that, even at the height of political tension—particularly during discussions around a potential state of emergency in Rivers State—Governor Fubara consistently urged Rivers people to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding.

Governor Fubara was quoted to have repeatedly called for wisdom, patience, and unity, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law. According to the insider, these appeals were aimed at promoting peace and stability, not at directing insults at President Tinubu or the FCT Minister.

The meeting, described by insiders as candid and constructive, was seen as a critical step toward healing the rift that has plagued the state’s political landscape.

Trusted sources within the Rivers State House of Assembly reveal a growing consensus among lawmakers to put aside their differences. An anonymous but dependable insider disclosed that both factions — the 27 members loyal to Wike and the others loyal to Fubara — are eager to forge a united front to restore stability.

Political analysts observe that this renewed spirit of dialogue could be pivotal in ending the crisis that led to President Tinubu declaring a state of emergency and suspending Governor Fubara for six months. The suspension, a response to the fierce power struggle and the crisis within the state government, now appears to be a chapter closing as efforts shift towards rebuilding trust and cooperation.

Both Wike and Fubara, along with key figures in the Rivers State House of Assembly, have reportedly expressed their collective desire to prioritize the development and welfare of Rivers State over partisan conflicts.

An anonymous source close to the FCT Minister emphasized, “There is a genuine commitment from all sides to move forward. The people of Rivers deserve peace and progress, and we are determined to deliver that.”

Though formal reconciliation processes are still underway, the signs are promising. Stakeholders are hopeful that this newfound unity will pave the way for effective governance, infrastructural development, and social cohesion in Rivers State.

As the state stands at this potential crossroads, many residents and political observers are watching closely, eager to see whether this fragile peace will hold and translate into tangible benefits for Rivers people.

For now, the message is clear: Rivers State might finally be on the path toward lasting reconciliation and renewed hope.