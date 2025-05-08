Nigeria’s Decay Rooted in Political Greed, Ungodliness, Says CACN Prelate

The Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), His Eminence, Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, has decried the moral and institutional decline in Nigeria, attributing the country’s woes to rampant political greed and widespread ungodliness.

He made the remarks during a sermon delivered at the Cathedral Church of Bori Diocese on Sunday, May 4, 2025, as part of his maiden Episcopal Tour of Rivers Province 2, which lasted from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4.

The tour featured a series of spiritual and ceremonial activities, including the elevation of Junior Prophet Legborsi Deekor to Senior Prophet.

On the opening day, Friday, May 2, 2025, the Prelate who was accompanied by his wife, L/P (Mrs) Florence Opubo Abbey had arrived at 3:44 p.m. and was received by a multitude in a long convoy, with members of the Nigeria Police Band, into the Cathedral Church of Bori Diocese.

The Prelate was driven around Bori Town, waving to a crowd of admirers. His entourage included the Synod Secretary, Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke (ACACN); Sir Joy Inimgba Koko (JP); Sir (Barr.) Iyalla G. Igani; Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam (JP, ACACN); Rev’d Canon Mac Inoma Diri; and Bro. Ida Pepple.

It was praises and worship galore on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Choir rendered a piece titled “It Pays to Serve Jesus.”

When His Eminence was introduced to charge the house, he started with the song, “Jesus May You Reign,” and thereafter offered a short prayer.

His Eminence, in a brief meeting with about one hundred ministers of the Province, counseled them to be in their best behaviour at all times, checkmating their activities and associations in society.

He stressed that ministers should separate themselves from mundane things and every act of ungodliness, stating that a minister who respects himself will be respected by the people.

He emphasized that what the Church needs are ministers with quality, not quantity. He advised all to respect superior officers and avoid arrogance, pride, and illicit behaviours.

Ministers were also encouraged to marry properly, uphold their marriages, and live sanctified lives.

Additionally, he warned against pilfering, saying it brings damnation, and called for the total rejection of occultic practices. The Prelate also gave explanations on certain articles of the Church.

The host Diocese (Bori) made a special presentation to the Prelate and his wife.

Subsequently, the Province also honoured the Prelate, his wife.

Delivering his message on the theme “Do not conform to the things of the world” (Romans 12:1–2), the Prelate warned against the unchecked quest for material wealth and power, which he said lies at the heart of Nigeria’s deteriorating condition.

“In Nigeria today, morality, fairness, justice, equality, and love have been abandoned in the pursuit of inordinate wealth,” the Prelate stated.

“The judiciary, once the hope of the common man, is increasingly compromised. Politicians have forgotten the meaning of love, and the result is a nation in disarray.”

Drawing parallels between Nigeria’s situation and the theological crisis of the fourth century involving Arius and Athanasius, the Prelate lamented that truth in the country is “trampled upon and thrown into the dungeon.”

He described the current state of the nation as one in which “the centre can no longer hold due to worldly conformity and gluttonous appetite for power devoid of empathy.”

The Sunday service, which commenced at 10:15 a.m., was marked by vibrant worship, with 27 ministers and 48 choristers leading hymns and songs.

Worshippers filled the Cathedral in colorful attire, joined by Sir Lekiah Sunday Deeyah, Public Relations Officer of the Knights Council, Dame Barine Nwibeke, Sir Chief Ana-ana Oswin Nadum, Sir Arc. Ogot-Ogute Job Ogbilikana and other members of the Knights of Garrick Braide, who added pageantry with their regalia.

In a passionate appeal, the Prelate urged Christians not to compromise their faith due to social pressure, economic hardship, or moral decay.

He also called on political leaders to remember the people who entrusted them with power and to serve with integrity, noting that “they will someday return to seek re-election.”

He further encouraged the Church to persist in praying for those in authority, emphasizing the importance of spiritual intercession in national transformation.

The service concluded with an altar call, prayers, and a fundraising session to support the Church’s mission.

It was formally closed by Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, Synod General Secretary, after which the Boys Brigade respectfully withdrew the national and BB colours, followed by the orderly exit of the choir, knights, and clergy.

The three-day event was graced by notable clerics including the host Archbishop of Rivers Province 2, Most Rev’d (Dr) Monday B. Needom; Supervisory Bishop, Khana Diocese, Rt. Rev. Okpot Sunday Okpot; Supervisory Bishop, Andoni Diocese, Rt. Rev. TGT Henry; and the host Bishop of Bori Diocese, Rt. Rev. Macjob Mkparo, among others. Members of the Planning Committee are: High Chief Erismus T. Mbira (Chairman), Elder (Arc) A.L. Eebee JP (ACACN), Ven. J.B. Johngbo PhD (Secretary), Rev. Can. E.L. Akue, Cate. (Mrs) Awajioni Mkparo, Elder Azia C.L., and Elder Moses S. Saro (ACACN).