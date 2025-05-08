2025 UTME Most Woeful As Many Fail To Reach 200 Mark – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the 2025 UTME result analysis.

The analysis released on Monday morning by the exam body revealed the breakdown of candidates’ performance across various categories.

The number of candidates who scored 320 and above is 4,756, representing 0.24% of the total candidates.

A total of 7,658 candidates scored between 300 and 319, accounting for 0.39%.

When combining scores of 300 and above, the number rises to 12,414 candidates, which is 0.63% of the total.

In the 250 – 299 category, 73,441 candidates achieved this score range, making up 3.76% of the total candidates.

Those who scored between 200 and 249 numbered 334,560 candidates, representing 17.11%.

A significant 50.29% of candidates, 983,187 in total, scored between 160 and 199.

In the 140 – 159 range, 488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored, while 57,419 candidates (2.94%) scored between 120 and 139.

A smaller group of 3,820 candidates (0.20%) scored between 100 and 119, while 2,031 candidates (0.10%) scored below 100.

In total, 1,955,069 candidates sat for the 2025 UTME.

Additionally, 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to demonstrate their abilities, but only 467 of them (1.16%) achieved scores that met the threshold for exceptional ability, with their performance in the subsequent stages pending.

There were 97 candidates involved in examination infractions, and 2,157 others are undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.

Also, 71,701 candidates were absent for the exam.

Those facing biometric challenges are still under investigation, with rescheduling for those cleared to take the exam at designated centers.

Some results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG candidates group, are still being processed. A press conference to announce individual results and facilitate result checking will be held later this week.