Methodist Priest Accuses Bishop Of Assault, Abuse

The Rev. Victor Okon Uloh, a Methodist Priest and Administrative Secretary of the Diocese of Atamunu, Cross River State, has petitioned the The Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Calabar, His Grace Most Rev. CON Nwankpa, alleging sustained verbal abuse, physical assault, and abrupt dismissal by the Bishop of Atamunu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Barr. Otuekong A. Ukut, Ph.D.

In the petition dated April 27, 2025, Rev. Uloh claimed that he faced public humiliation when his induction service was canceled without explanation, was denied scholarship support despite diocesan approval for his studies, and was posted without adequate accommodation, thus forcing his family into hardship.

He further alleged repeated instances of verbal insults, culminating in a public assault during the 2025 Diocesan Synod, where the Bishop allegedly forced him to kneel, attempted to seize his ministerial cross pendant, and ejected him from the Synod session.

Rev Uloh told the following tale of woes:

Cancellation of Induction/Reception Service

After my posting to MPS 80 Edim Otop Street, now Methodist Church Nigeria Atimbo Road, Charles Wesley Circuit, my Induction/ Reception Service was properly scheduled for July 14, 2024 by my Presbyter, The Very Rev. Emmanuel Kanu, fitting into both the Circuit Engagement Plan and Bishop’s Itinerary.

I spent my personal resources and printed hundreds of invitations cards, letters and invited dignitaries and members for the event.

Unexpectedly, without giving any genuine reason, the Bishop cancelled the induction service on 30th June 2024, instructing my Presbyter not to allow the event to hold, thereby subjecting me to public embarrassment, financial loss, emotional distress and mental stress. This act let to the exodus of some of my reputable members who got so angry and left the church.

Approval for Further Studies and Lack of Scholarship Support

At the 2023 Diocesan Synod, I formally sought and was granted approval to pursue further studies in Medicine and Surgery.

Pursuant to this, I applied through the Bishop for scholarship assistance from the Church, in order to alleviate the severe financial burden.

Regrettably, no assistance has been provided till date, despite my deteriorating financial and academic condition.

Posting without Provision of Accommodation

Following my posting as the Administrative Secretary to the Diocesan Office on October 1, 2024, no accommodation was provided.

After about two months, the Bishop gave me a cheque of N150,000 to procure housing, which was grossly inadequate to secure accommodation for a married priest with a wife and four children.

Consequently, I was forced to return my family to the village, where they now face hardship and deprivation, while I remain separated from them under serious emotional strain.

Persistent Verbal Abuse and Humiliation

The Bishop’s maltreatment of me has been consistently abusive.

I have been publicly insulted, labeled an “idiot”, “stupid”, “goat”, “animal”, “mad man” and subjected to demeaning outbursts at virtually every official or casual encounter, which has led to a sharp deterioration of my mental health, morale, and professional confidence.

Incident at the 2025 Diocesan Synod – Physical Assault and Humiliation

On April 25th, 2025, the opening day of the Synod at Charles Wesley Circuit, I had an unavoidable practical examination at the Medical school and I sent a formal message to the Bishop seeking permission to arrive late.

The Bishop denied me the permission, but after fulfilling my urgent academic obligation, I reported to the Synod.

During the Ministerial Session, I was ordered to stand and subjected to an abusive public interaction.

Thereafter, the Bishop commanded and ridiculed me to kneel on the floor, forcefully removed and cut off the cross pendant hanging around my neck — a symbol of my ordination and ministerial office.

He instructed the Synod Secretary, The Very Rev. Anthony Easien, to cease the cross pendant from me.

Subsequently, I was ejected from the session, further compounding my humiliation and distress by the Bishop who physically assaulted me publicly.

Abrupt Relief from Stationing

On Saturday, 26th April 2025, during the Representative Session of the Synod, the Bishop publicly pronounced another minister to replace me in my role and station.

He declared that the new posting had Conference endorsement, thereby abruptly relieving me of my stationing without adherence to established procedures, without fair hearing, and without prior notification, in violation of my right to procedural fairness and justice.

“The stress has compromised my academic focus and emotional stability, putting my future, my calling, and my contribution to the Church at great risk,” Rev Uloh lamented in the petition.

He appealed to the Archbishop for the following:

“Fatherly intervention to address the injustices, persecution and humiliation I have endured and suffered for more than a year now;

“Restoration of my ministerial dignity, due respect, and procedural fairness;

“Facilitation of replacement or restoration of my damaged cross pendant;

“Emotional and pastoral support to stabilize my life and ministry, especially in this critical period of my academic journey.”

“I remain loyal to the doctrines, vision, and mission of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

I plead for Your Grace’s urgent intervention to save my calling, my studies, my family, and my future contributions to the Church. “May the Almighty God bless and guide Your Grace abundantly,” the traumatised Methodist Priest concluded.