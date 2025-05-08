Politics

Delta PDP Members Reject Oborevwori’s Defection, Mobilise To Strengthen Party – Ologbondiyan

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 33 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

Kola Ologbondiyan, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says some members in Delta are mobilising to sustain the party following the defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of the state, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On April 23, Oborevwori, Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate former governor of Delta, and other PDP bigwigs in the state, defected to the APC.Speaking on ‘Democracy Today,’ a programme on AIT, on Thursday, Ologbondiyan said PDP members in Delta have rejected the governor’s defection, adding that the PDP remains strong despite internal challenges and recent high-profile exodus.“By the time we got into office as NWC members in 2017, many Nigerians, particularly those in APC, believed that PDP was already a dead horse and that nothing can awake it,” he said.

He said the crisis the party faced in 2017 under Uche Secondus’ leadership was more severe than the current situation.

“But we did not only reawaken the party; we presented an opposition that was strong and very viable,” he said.

Ologbondiyan played down the significance of defections, saying only one PDP governor has left the party. “So, what we are encountering now, which, though, is not limited to the Peoples Democratic Party — because people keep talking about, oh, ‘there has been mass decamping, oh, the governors are’ leaving’—but we have had just one governor that has left,” he said.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 33 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

UNICAL Professor Jailed For Falsifying Results To Favour Akpabio

50 seconds ago

You Are A Coward, Go And Obtain APC Membership Card If You Are Man Enough, Nwobu Dares Wike

32 minutes ago

Rivers Emergency Rule: Fubara Meets With Wike

1 week ago

Defections: PDP Calls Emergency Meeting To Halt Hurricane Tinubu

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button