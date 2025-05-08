Delta PDP Members Reject Oborevwori’s Defection, Mobilise To Strengthen Party – Ologbondiyan

Kola Ologbondiyan, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says some members in Delta are mobilising to sustain the party following the defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of the state, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On April 23, Oborevwori, Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate former governor of Delta, and other PDP bigwigs in the state, defected to the APC.Speaking on ‘Democracy Today,’ a programme on AIT, on Thursday, Ologbondiyan said PDP members in Delta have rejected the governor’s defection, adding that the PDP remains strong despite internal challenges and recent high-profile exodus.“By the time we got into office as NWC members in 2017, many Nigerians, particularly those in APC, believed that PDP was already a dead horse and that nothing can awake it,” he said.

He said the crisis the party faced in 2017 under Uche Secondus’ leadership was more severe than the current situation.

“But we did not only reawaken the party; we presented an opposition that was strong and very viable,” he said.

Ologbondiyan played down the significance of defections, saying only one PDP governor has left the party. “So, what we are encountering now, which, though, is not limited to the Peoples Democratic Party — because people keep talking about, oh, ‘there has been mass decamping, oh, the governors are’ leaving’—but we have had just one governor that has left,” he said.