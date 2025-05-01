RSG Reaffirms Commitment To Partnerships For Economic Growth, Youth Development

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its openness to strategic partnerships and collaborations aimed at enhancing economic growth through sustainable investments, while pledging continued support for initiatives that drive socio-economic progress and youth empowerment.

This assurance was given by the State Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, during a meeting with the leadership of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), led by its President-General, Michael Ibrahim Magaji, at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday.

The visit followed the successful conclusion of the 3rd USOSA Sports Festival hosted in the State, an initiative designed to promote unity, cultural legacy, and societal impact.

Vice Admiral Ibas commended USOSA for choosing Rivers State as the host of the event, describing it as a testament to the State’s peaceful and investment-friendly environment.

He emphasized that the government remains committed to fostering collaborations that stimulate economic benefits while advancing education and sports as key drivers of youth development and social cohesion.

“The Rivers State Government is open to partnerships and collaborations that enhance economic growth through enduring investments,” the Administrator stated.

“We recognize that initiatives like the USOSA Sports Festival not only promote unity but also contribute to the socio-economic vitality of our State.

We will continue to support such programs that harness youth potential, create opportunities, and reinforce our collective belief in a prosperous Nigeria.”

The Administrator further highlighted the government’s prioritization of education and sports, noting their role in shaping a stable and progressive society.

He assured USOSA of the State’s willingness to consider interventions in Unity Schools within Rivers State, aligning with the administration’s broader agenda for human capital development.

In his remarks, USOSA President-General Michael Magaji expressed gratitude for the State’s hospitality and reiterated the Association’s commitment to fostering national unity through education and sports.

He appealed for government support in rehabilitating facilities in Unity Schools across the State, a request the Administrator pledged to review.

The Rivers State Government remains steadfast in its resolve to partner with stakeholders in advancing sustainable development, reinforcing its position as a hub for investment, youth empowerment, and socio-economic transformation.