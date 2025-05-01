Rivers Sole Administrator Charges Youths To Be Exemplary

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has urged Nigerian youths to embody exemplary conduct, dedication, and commitment to national development.

He gave the charge today at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai LGA, while presiding over the swearing-in of 2025 Batch A Stream I Corps Members deployed to Rivers State.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, the Administrator hailed the NYSC Scheme as a critical driver of nation-building, praising its managers for modernizing operations to meet 21st-century demands.

He tasked the Corps Members with repaying Nigeria’s trust and urging them to steer the nation towards honor, dignity, and prosperity as the next generation of leaders.

In his welcome address, NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, charged the Corps Members to embrace patriotism and sacrifice for Nigeria’s economic growth and peace.

He commended their resilience in adapting to the rigors of the orientation exercise.

A total of 2,018 Corps Members (752 males, 1,266 females) were sworn in by Hon. Margaret Opara, representing the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi.