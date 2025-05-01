Full Bright Program Empowers 100 Secondary School Teachers with Global Teaching Methods 

The Full Bright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Alumni Association of Nigeria (FTEAAN) has launched an in-person training program in Rivers State, empowering 100 secondary school teachers with innovative, globally recognized teaching methods.

The initiative, which brought together English and Science teachers from across the state, was aimed at bridge the gap between traditional, teacher-centered instruction and modern, learner-centered approaches that are standard in leading educational systems worldwide.

President of FTEAAN and coordinator of the PEER Teaching Initiative 2025, Awolanye Banigo explained that the Full Bright Program is designed to cascade the advanced teaching methodologies learned by Nigerian educators during their training in the United States to their colleagues back home.

“Our aim is to ensure that every teacher in Nigeria is abreast with current teaching methods so that our educational system will be at par with global standards,” Banigo said.

The 2025 edition marks the first in-person session after years of virtual training that reached over 20,000 teachers, with Rivers State chosen as the starting point for this new phase.

Also speaking, Project Coordinator Adeola Kisilure emphasized the importance of equipping teachers with 21st-century skills, particularly in leveraging technology to connect with today’s digital-native students.

“We are empowering teachers to go back into their classrooms and empower their students to become global citizens,” Kishulure said, highlighting the need for educators to access grants, integrate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into lessons, and adopt technology-driven strategies.

Some participants who spoke to reporters at the two-day event, praised the program for its practical impact.

Dr. Ezinne Nwamara, an English teacher at Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, noted that the training demystified the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and demonstrated how to connect SDGs to classroom activities, making lessons more relevant and engaging.

“We are going back as changed teachers,” she said, expressing gratitude to the organizers for broadening their professional horizons.

Geography teacher at Community Girls Secondary School, Ahoada, Gabriel Akondra echoed same sentiment, stressing how the training has equipped him to integrate climate action and other SDGs into his teaching, while also addressing challenges around technology use in schools.

“Using phones is not bad, but they should be used at the appropriate time,” he advised, pledging to share his new knowledge with colleagues. The Full Bright initiative comes as Rivers State’s government is prioritizing education in its budget, aligning with broader efforts to modernize teaching and learning across the state.