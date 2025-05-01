Finima Monarch Inaugurates Sub-Chieftaincy Family Units, Seeks Unity

The Amadabo of Finima in Bonny local government area of Rivers State, HRH, Aseme Se, Alabo Dagogo Lambert Brown, Kongo XVII says the community would continue to embrace change towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of Finima people, contrary to insinuations from certain quarters.

HRH Lambert Brown stated this during the regularisation of the upgrade pronouncement of the headship of family sub houses to Chieftaincy status in the Buoye Omuso Brown Group of Houses of Finima at the weekend.

According to him, “In my second Coronation anniversary last year, 12th January, 2024, I made the proclamation of the Upgrade of all existing Burusu of the Buoye Omuso Brown House (BOBH) to the status of Sub-Chieftaincy family units.

“This took effect immediately with the prefix ”Alabo” before their names; which further trickles down to the offshoots of sub-family units (Burusu) with their respective representatives in these Houses.

“I therefore wish to reiterate some of my very strong leadings then, in addressing the state of the Buoye Omuso Brown Group of House and Finima in general; particularly on structural reforms and upgrades of the existing sub-family units (burusu) in Buoye Omuso Brown Group of House of Finima at this age of our Community of over nine hundred years of existence in Bonny Island.”

While going down the memory lane of how various sub-family units have evolved over the years, the traditional ruler stressed that “Finima and its components shall not continue to remain static and exist in isolation of the cultural and evolving dynamism of society. Therefore, our celebration today is in appreciation of the goodness of God Almighty upon our land.”

He lamented that Finima, following its involuntary relocation and resettlement challenges that no other community in Bonny Kingdom had experienced, has not gotten desired attention from the leadership of the local government and Bonny traditional institution over the sacrifice made by the community to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“As an institution, we are alert and very watchful of the unwholesome orchestrations of the uncustomary aberrations being perpetuated by the leadership of the Bonny traditional institution to undermine the peaceful governance of the BOBH by the use of some Finima dissidents with them in Council to distort our history and heritage,” Aseme Se, Alabo Dagogo Lambert Brown declared.

He congratulated the chiefs for their deserved elevation to the status of Chieftaincy Stool as subsets of the Buoye Omuso Brown Group of Houses of Finima, while tasking them to be dedicated as the pinnacle of the Authority of their family units.

Among those uplifted to chieftaincy status include Aseme Alabo Tamunobere Brown, Aseme Alabo Boma Brown, Aseme Alabo Inima Brown, Aseme Alabo Airigha Brown and Aseme Alabo Amoni Hart-Brown. Others are Aseme Alabo Tuwonimi Iyariari, Aseme Alabo Vincent Brown, Aseme Alabo Leonard Brown, Aseme Alabo Diari Brown- Adasa, Aseme Alabo Reginald Brown and Aseme Alabo Abinye Owen Brown.