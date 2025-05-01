New Book “Citizen’s Obligation For A Better Society” Unveiled In PH

A new book titled “Citizen’s Obligation for a better society” was over the weekend unveiled in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

According to the author, Dr. Victor E. A. Okpute ” he was inspired to wrote the book by the obvious rapid moral decadence in the society and attempt to find solution to it”.

Okpute who is the founder of Oyigbo TV, a media outfit based in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers state in a press interview at the sideline of the event said reorientation and character reformation are urgently needed to restore certain values amongst the citizens including truth, justice, peace and love for the advancement of a better society.

He made it known that the intention of writing the book is to enable the citizens achieve a better society by them equally behaving like people that need a better society; adding ” we deserve to be responsible people”; he said.

He also stated that the book needed to be introduced to the undergraduates in the schools for them to understand that academics alone is not enough to equip them for a responsible and patriotic citizens of the society but additional skills acqusition. “Creativity is the bedrock of a responsible citizen”.

He equally disclosed that it is important that citizens go back to the bible which is the foundation of life to learn the basics for better direction on how to relate aright in the society.

The author stated further that for the society to get better, the political leaders must be monitored and directed aright.

“Most importantly”, he said, the electorates should be ready to vote in better and trusted leaders into power not to be financially induced to vote and complain thereafter when things go wrong. “We should be ready to do the right thing to sanitize the society at every point in time”. Dr Okpute made it known that there was nothing wrong with the country Nigeria but the inhabitants, “it is the people that need overhauling. Nigeria as a container, there is nothing wrong with it but we the content”. And so it is the people that need overhauling”; he emphasized.