Professor Hyginus Bariziga Oku Advocates Ecological Survival Theory Of Okanaa As He Delivers IAUE’s 65th Inaugural Lecture

A Professor of Geomorphology of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria Professor Hyginus Bariziga Oku has advocated the ecological survival theory of “OKANAA” (which means don’t do it in Ogoni land) to forestall destruction of the ecosystem.

Speaking on the topic “Geosystems and Man’s Life Expectancy” on Thursday April 24, 2025:at the university auditorium while delivering the 65th inaugural lecture of the University, Professor Hyginus Bariziga Oku pointed out that citizens are duty bound to protect the ecological space occupied and must not harm others through negative actions.

The first Professor of Geography and Environmental Management in Ogoni Land posited that the collective will to preserve the ecosystem is mandatory to both our right to life and living maximally.

He hinted that the OKANAA theory suggests that at the individual, family, community, industry, farm, commerce, transport, FBO and other man’s activity level, citizens must not do that which is potentially harmful to the soil, water, air and microbes as these media constitute components of our very fabric of life with longevity dependant on them.

The theory, the 65th inaugural Lecturer stated advocates internalizing environmental ethics of safety of others on a daily basis and personally policing our activities in conformity with set standards of space interactions.

The decisions made today at individual, national and global levels according to him will determine whether future generations will inherit a world that supports longer, healthier lives or one that struggles with resource depletion, climate instability and declining human survival rates.

Professor Oku further stated that the responsibility rests with Policy Makers, Scientists, Educators and individuals to ensure that human progress is not a fleeting achievement but a lasting legacy.

The lecture he noted is not just an academic discussion but a call to action as life expectancy, human well-being and environmental sustainability are inseparable.

The Ogoni born Professor recommended for all to put up environmentally positive actions for a safe, better and sustainable ecosystem as this is the ticket to life expectancy.

He reiterated that the environment through the soil, water, air and lifeforms inadvertently dictates our comfort, health and wellbeing and could spell doom if the thresholds are not guarded jealously.

The Professor of Geomorphology wondered if we will be remembered as the generation that secured sustainable life through wisdom and foresight or the one that squandered it through short term thinking.

He emphasized that the future of life expectancy is no longer about medical progress alone but about whether we will choose restoration over depletion, stewardship over exploitation and solidarity over indifference.

He highlighted the fact that degradation of air quality has resulted in respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases and developmental disorders in children and the elderly and that over seven million premature deaths each year are linked to air pollution according to the World Health Organisation (2021).

This silent killer affects both the rich and poor nations with developing countries often facing the worst exposure due to limited regulations and health care access.

Professor Hyginus Bariziga Oku opined that if citizens act now with courage, cooperation and compassion, they can ensure that future generations not only live longer but live well on a thriving planet that they can be proud to inherit.

In his speech, Professor Lysias Dodd Gilbert who represented the Vice Chancellor of IAUE lauded the 65th inaugural Lecturer for exhibiting his academic expertise, experience and research findings adding that he has done justice to his topic.

He urged all to treat the environment sustainably for longevity and posterity. He agreed that Geosystems affects man’s life expectancy as what we do to the environment can affect how we live and alter the earth systems meant to protect us in return.

On his part, the Registrar of IAUE, Dr Chinonye Abraham Ajie congratulated the inaugural Lecturer for giving a world class presentation and urged all to internalise his recommendations.

In a vote of thanks, the Associate Dean Postgraduate school Professor Chibuzor Chile Nwobueze expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku for his credible and visionary leadership and urged him to keep the flag of knowledge development and peace flying.

He also urged Professor Hyginus Bariziga Oku to provide inclusive leadership for the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies. Professor Nwobueze thanked everyone who came to celebrate the inaugural Lecturer and promised that the University would facilitate sustainable Town and Gown interactions for sustainable peace and development in the Country.