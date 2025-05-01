News

Fubara Is Coming Back As Gov – Tompolo

Gov Fubara

Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, says President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), are “doing everything” to return Siminalayi Fubara as governor of Rivers.

Tompolo is the chairperson of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, an oil pipeline surveillance firm that tackles crude oil theft in Rivers and across the Niger Delta.

He spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Saturday.

On March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the protracted political crisis.

The president also suspended Fubara as the governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers assembly for an initial period of six months.

Tinubu appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers.

The emergency rule has sparked protests, with some citizens demanding a swift return to the status quo.

Speaking on the situation, Tompolo said Fubara will soon return as the governor.

He added that efforts are being made by all parties involved in the governor’s suspension to resolve the issue.

“The duly elected governor of Rivers is coming back,” Tompolo said. “The problem between Wike and Fubara is between ‘boy and oga’. Our president is one person who has been protecting democracy, and there is no way he is truncating it. We are doing everything, including the president and Wike. Fubara is coming back as governor.”

